Thailand 7-day quarantine for holders of 2-Covid shots certification only

The National Communicable Disease Committee proposed to quarantine foreign visitors for 7, 10 or 14 days on a case-by-case basis.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the committee resolved that Thailand should reduce the quarantine period for foreign visitors from any country from 14 days to either 7 or 10 days depending on their conditions.







Seven-day-long quarantine will apply to the visitors who have certificates of their reception of two COVID-19 vaccine doses. They will have two RT-PCR tests, first when they arrive and then seven days afterwards.



Quarantine will be 10 days for the visitors by air who do not have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. They will be tested for COVID-19 on day 0 and day 10 after arrival.







However, the 14-day quarantine will continue for arrivals by land including those who sneak in and those who have not been fully vaccinated. They will undergo two RT-PCR tests on day 0 and day 14 after arrival. (TNA)



























