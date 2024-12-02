Thailand seeks resolution over fishing vessel incident with Myanmar through diplomatic channels

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has addressed the recent incident involving a Thai fishing vessel that was fired upon on November 30, resulting in one fatality, two injuries, and the detention of four individuals, including Thai nationals. Speaking alongside senior officials, the prime minister acknowledged that the circumstances of the incident remain unclear and called for patience as investigations proceed. Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand’s unequivocal opposition to violence and confirmed that diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reported that the Thai-Myanmar Joint Border Committee has formally protested the incident, requesting a full investigation and the release of the detained Thai nationals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is leading efforts to recover the vessel and secure the detainees’ safe release, coordinating closely with Myanmar.







Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated that a formal letter outlining Thailand’s concerns has been submitted, and the Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand is scheduled to be summoned for further discussions. Current negotiations are focused on securing the release of the detained individuals and conducting a transparent investigation. Officials have confirmed that the detainees are in good health, and talks with Myanmar are showing progress.

Paetongtarn reiterated the need to adhere to diplomatic protocols when addressing the situation and directed officials to provide regular updates as negotiations continue. (NNT)









































