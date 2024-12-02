Special transport services set for Buddha’s Sacred Relic tribute at Sanam Luang

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and the Marine Department are offering special transportation services to facilitate public travel to the Sanam Luang Royal Ceremonial Ground to pay homage to the Buddha’s Sacred Relic. The event will take place from December 5, 2024, to February 14, 2025.

The BMTA will operate two dedicated bus routes for attendees. The first route runs from Victory Monument to Sanam Luang, with the drop-off point under the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge. The second route connects Wongwian Yai to Sanam Luang, with the drop-off point opposite the Supreme Court. Services will begin daily at 7:00 a.m. from originating stations, with the last departure from Sanam Luang scheduled for 8:30 p.m. or until all attendees have departed. Buses will run at 20-minute intervals to facilitate convenience for visitors.







The Marine Department will provide complimentary ferry services between Thonburi and Phra Nakhon districts from December 5 to December 11. Ferries will operate between Wat Rakhang Pier, Wat Arun Pier, and Tha Chang Pier, starting at 7:00 a.m. each day and continuing until the end of daily events.

These transportation arrangements will ensure accessible and seamless travel for the public, allowing everyone to participate in this significant religious event at Sanam Luang with ease. (NNT)









































