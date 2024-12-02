Prime Minister awards citizenship cards to ethnic minorities in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – On December 1, 2024, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra officiated a ceremony at the GMS International Convention and Exhibition Center in Chiang Rai, where she presented Thai citizenship cards to 72 individuals from ethnic minority groups who had long awaited recognition of their legal status. The event, attended by key government officials and representatives from international organizations, underscored Thailand’s commitment to inclusivity and human rights.







The ceremony began with a cultural performance titled “Naree Sri Chati Phan,” showcasing the ethnic diversity of Chiang Rai, followed by the Prime Minister addressing the significance of citizenship. She acknowledged the long struggle of many stateless individuals who have lived in Thailand for decades, contributing to the nation but lacking formal recognition. She emphasized that the issuance of citizenship cards would grant recipients access to state welfare, education, and healthcare systems, ultimately integrating them more fully into Thai society.







Prime Minister Paetongtarn outlined new government policies aimed at expediting the citizenship application process. Under the revised regulations, the waiting period for nationality requests has been drastically reduced—from 270 days to just 5 days for most cases, and from 180 days to 5 days for stateless individuals born in Thailand. The new framework includes enhanced security checks to ensure safety and compliance with legal standards while streamlining bureaucracy.

Since 1984, Thailand has systematically registered stateless individuals under cabinet resolutions. However, over 500,000 stateless individuals, primarily from ethnic groups, are still awaiting citizenship. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing this issue promptly and effectively, expressing gratitude to international organizations such as UNHCR, UNICEF, and IOM for their continued support.









Recipients of the citizenship cards expressed profound joy and appreciation. Many shared emotional reflections on their journey, having grown up in Thailand without legal recognition. They voiced pride in becoming Thai citizens and vowed to contribute to their communities and the nation’s development.

One recipient said, “We have waited for this moment for so long. Today, we feel truly Thai, and we are grateful to the government for seeing our importance. We promise to be good citizens and help build our country.”

The event was witnessed by representatives from key international organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). These organizations commended Thailand for its proactive role in addressing statelessness and ensuring that all residents have access to rights and protections under the law.







The Prime Minister concluded by meeting with attendees, posing for photos, and sharing moments of warmth and camaraderie. The atmosphere was filled with smiles, laughter, and optimism as Thailand took another step toward inclusivity and equality for all its residents.

This landmark event highlights Thailand’s dedication to resolving the challenges of statelessness while building a stronger, united future for its diverse population.















































