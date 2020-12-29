Thailand seeks Lao government ban lift on aquatic products

The Thai Ministry of Commerce will hold a meeting with Lao authorities to confirm the safety of Thai aquatic products as the Lao government maintains its ban on the products.

Vicharn Ingsrisawang, deputy director-general of the Thai Department of Fisheries, said the Ministry of Commerce asked his department to give information to support the safety confirmation and the ministry was confident that Laos would finally resume its import of Thai aquatic products.







Initially the Thai commercial attache in Laos would discuss the issue with a representative of the Lao government in the near future, he said.

According to Mr Vicharn, the Department of Fisheries is ready to supply the information and confirm that Thai aquaculture meets Good Agricultural Practices (GAP). The whole production process is under quality control and includes even the transport of aquatic products and processing procedures for exports to ensure that they are free of contamination.





The department will also present academic information to confirm that COVID-19 is not transmitted from humans to cold-blooded animals. The confirmation will be backed by studies from universities.

Meanwhile, China that is a big importer of Thai shrimps has not expressed any concerns about Thai aquatic products because it has confidence in products certified by the Department of Fisheries, Mr Vicharn said. (TNA)















