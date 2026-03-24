Thailand secures electricity supply amid global energy volatility

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has affirmed that the country’s electricity supply remains secure, with no risk of shortages despite ongoing volatility in global energy markets. Authorities are implementing measures to maintain supply stability and manageable costs for consumers.

ERC Secretary-General Poolpat Leesombatpaiboon stated that the commission has optimized its risk assessment processes and adjusted plans for spot liquefied natural gas imports, using competitive bidding to obtain lower prices. These steps aim to manage procurement costs and ensure an adequate fuel supply for electricity generation.

In preparation for peak electricity demand expected in May, the regulator is diversifying energy import sources and adjusting price management strategies to reduce reliance on any single supplier. At the same time, the energy mix is being shifted toward greater use of coal and hydropower, which offer lower costs than LNG and help ease pressure on electricity prices.



The ERC is also working closely with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to monitor the situation continuously and maintain stable pricing. Officials say the measures are expected to help cushion households and businesses from sharp cost increases, while ensuring the country avoids power disruptions. (NNT)



































