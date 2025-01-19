Thaksin advocates for wage reforms, urges employers to treat their workers fairly

NONG KHAI, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra delivered his final speech of the day at Tha Bo School in Nong Khai province, advocating for wage reforms and urging employers to treat their employees fairly, January 19.

After his first speech earlier in the day at the International Buddhist Park in Phon Phisai District, Thaksin changed into a blue-and-white outfit from the renowned brand Fendi before meeting a large and enthusiastic crowd.







Thaksin expressed his gratitude, saying he was deeply touched by the warm welcome from Nong Khai residents. He shared heartfelt moments with supporters, including a former United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) activist who shed tears of joy upon meeting him. “It’s been 17 years since I had to live abroad, and returning home to such a heartfelt reception has been overwhelming,” Thaksin remarked.

During his address, Thaksin promised to tackle pressing issues, including debt and drug problems. He urged the public to join him in combating drug abuse, stating, "Now that I'm back, I want everyone to stop using drugs. If not, you're on your own. We will seize cars, houses—whatever it takes to eradicate this issue."



Thaksin also discussed ongoing efforts to address phone scams, which he said are often operated from locations in Poipet, Cambodia, and Myawaddy, Myanmar. He emphasized that, by the end of this year, call center scams must be eradicated from both within Thailand and neighboring areas.

On energy costs, Thaksin announced a reduction in electricity prices to 3.70 baht, emphasizing that further reductions are possible. He criticized previous governments for neglecting proper management, saying, “For over a decade, our country has lacked leadership to address critical issues. Now that I’m back and reviewing the numbers, I can no longer stand by.”

Thaksin used the event to campaign for a local candidate in the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) elections. He stressed the importance of electing representatives who can effectively collaborate with the national government to drive development. "We aim to enhance the well-being of people on all levels, ensuring they live meaningful and happy lives," he said.







Addressing calls from the audience to lower fuel prices and increase wages, Thaksin assured them that the government was working on comprehensive energy reforms. He criticized employers who resist wage increases, stating, “Those who pay low wages don’t understand the value of treating employees well. Generous employers inspire loyalty and hard work.”

Thaksin ended his speech with a plea for electoral support, urging residents to vote for his party in both local and national elections. "We will work tirelessly to ensure safety, prosperity, and a better quality of life for all. As long as I'm here, I will not stop thinking about how to improve this country for the people," he concluded. (TNA)


































