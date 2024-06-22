Thailand-Israel relations mark 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed H.E. Mrs. Orna Sagiv, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Thailand on 20 June 2024.

On this occasion, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to work closely together to strengthen Thailand-Israel relations, which marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. They also discussed ways to enhance the dynamic of various sectors of cooperation, as well as exchanged views on regional and international issues that are of mutual interest to both Thailand and Israel. (MFA)


















































