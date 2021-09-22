Thailand resumes ‘We Travel Together’ hotel subsidy in October

The cabinet endorsed the third phase of the We Travel Together hotel subsidy scheme and people can exercise their right to the subsidy in October.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the cabinet approved the third phase of We Travel Together and the Tour Tiew Thai project and rescheduled the end of both projects on Feb 28 next year. People can exercise their right to the subsidy schemes within Jan 31, 2022.







“The Tour Tiew Thai project sees two changes. People can go on inter-provincial vacations every day and the number of subsidized tour programs rises to 30 per tour company,” he said.

The government pays 40% of tour package fees (not over 5,000 baht per person).



For the third phase of the We Travel Together scheme, the government subsidizes hotel room rates by 40% (not over 3,000 baht per room per night), hands out a 600-baht food subsidy per night and also pays 40% of air fares (not over 2,000 or 3,000 baht depending on different provinces). (TNA)



























