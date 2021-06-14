Thailand resolves delay of vaccinations in Bangkok and provinces

- From February 28 to June 14, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 6.1 million doses of vaccine to people in the country
- CCSA together with the Governor of Bangkok as well as the Department of Disease Control this morning held a joint press conference regarding the delay of vaccine procurement in Thailand. The government, however, gave assurance that the mass vaccination plan will go as planned
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 3,355 confirmed cases)
- So far, 60.6% of the population in Phuket have already received their first vaccine shot against Covid-19, while 17. 5 percent of Bangkok residents received their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine
- PM announced the reopening of venues from 14 June 14, 2021 onwards. These venues include: museums and historical sites, public parks and botanical gardens, beauty clinics, massage parlors (for foot massage only) and nail solons and tattoo parlors (NNT)