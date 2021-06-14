Four new COVID-19 clusters found in Bangkok

Comments from concerned readers on NNT Facebook Page

‘In short; all of Bangkok’…

‘Lockdown Bangkok and let the rest of Thailand get back to some kind of normality.’…

‘Not just Bangkok in trouble. Songkran travel allowed by government was a tragic mistake.’…

‘The tragic combination of cheap labour (local/ foreign), working and / or living in cramped conditions and the people are too poor to take time off work especially with no company or government income support.’…







‘Surprise ….everybody will get infected …….so get over this numbers ….. get your immune system up .’…

‘Not a surprise. They are packed like sardines into accommodations. These are employers who let Somchai weld wearing no protective gear next to his friend who operates a jack hammer while wearing plastic sandals. It’s likely that they don’t have much concern over the risks of covid spreading amongst employees…..until it affects their bottom line.’…

‘CLUSTER CITY …All these sites should be CLOSED…90% of them are employing foreign CHEAP LABOUR …A lot of money at play here…. Fishy’…





















