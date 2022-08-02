Thailand Research Expo promotes BCG innovation

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has stated that the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model must be integrated into science and research projects to ensure Thailand’s future sustainable development.







At the opening of the Thailand Research Expo 2022, Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas said in a speech titled “Country Development Strategy under the BCG model” that science and research are crucial to the nation’s development and a key factor in ensuring that businesses remain competitive.







The expo, which runs until Friday (5 Aug) at the Centara Grand at Central World and the Bangkok Convention Center, features over 500 research and innovation projects.

According to Anek, the ministry and CP Group recently signed a memorandum of understanding on BCG research to study lab-grown meats from animal cells, “functional food” to prevent health issues, the development of EV batteries, and the promotion of smart farming.





Despite CP having received research assistance from a team of renowned researchers from countries such as the United States, Brazil, Japan, and China, Anek said hiring Thai researchers would make all future work even more efficient and seamless, given that Thailand’s native experts are just as skilled and knowledgeable as those from other countries.

The minister also praised local researchers for being highly innovative and competitive, owing to Thailand’s advanced education system, which has made the country a prime location for many internationally renowned medical labs relocating or expanding their facilities abroad. (NNT)

































