Thailand requires more waste disposal channels

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has stated that Thailand’s waste disposal sites are groaning under 1,500 tons of infectious waste, which is likely to grow significantly given the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said, though the country’s five waste disposal sites are working on the 1,500 tons of infectious waste collected since August 20th, more such sites are required to deal with the garbage.







He said the ministry has announced the need for more disposal channels. The new channels should be able to incinerate infectious waste at over 700oC and should be able to create temperatures high enough to destroy the resulting pollution.

According to Mr. Sathit, industrial waste disposal plants and community power plants can lend a hand and workers will also have to be provided with proper protection gear to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (NNT)





























