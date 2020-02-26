State Railway investigating cause of train collision in Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is still investigating the cause of a train collision at Pak Tho station in Ratchaburi province which injured 30 people on Monday.







A northbound passenger train and a freight train collided head-on at 6.30 pm injuring passengers and four staff on board the two trains.

ThakoonInthachom, a SRT operation director, said on Tuesday the SRT could not determine the cause of the accident, pending investigation.

Local officials of Pak Tho district on Monday said there was a delay in track switching as the passenger train was idle on a track and the freight train passed through the station.

The driver of the freight train tried to slow down but could not stop the train.

Army soldiers and volunteers helped clear the track, remove the derailed carriages and transport the injured to hospitals.

The southern line in the province was temporarily closed before resuming the service Tuesday morning.







