Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases and all of them are foreigners in state quarantine.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported the newly confirmed cases arrived from Qatar, the U.S. and Sudan and were found being infected with coronavirus in alternative state quarantine and alternative hospital quarantine.







The total cases were raised to 3,746 and out of all, 3,551 cases recovered. The death toll remained at 59. (TNA)