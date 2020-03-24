Thailand reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths, confirmed cases now 827

BANGKOK, March 24 – Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths, raising its total deaths to four while the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen by 106, bringing the total cases in the country to 827.





All of the new deaths are Thai nationals, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman.

The first one was a 70-year-old bus driver of a tour agency. He also had tuberculosis. After the treatment, he tested negative to the coronavirus but his lungs were severely damaged before his death.

The second one was a 79-year-old man, who was in critical condition since he was admitted to a hospital on March 16 and had underlying diseases. He was infected with the virus from a boxing stadium.

Both cases were treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

The last death was a 45-year-old man who also had obesity and diabetes.

After cluster infections at boxing stadiums, the Covid-19 cases have been reported in 47 provinces, including the capital of Bangkok, where most of the nation’s novel coronavirus cases are centered.

Among all new infections reported today, the first group of 25 people either had close contact with previous patients or visited the places where patients had been.

They consisted of five visitors to boxing stadiums, six to entertainment venues, 12 people in close contact with Covid-19 patients, and two attendees at religious ceremonies in Malaysia.

The second group comprised 34 people – 20 returnees from other countries, 10 person who had been in crowded areas, and four medical staff from Phuket, Yala, Buriram and Nakhon Prathom.

47 cases were under investigation. (TNA)











