Thailand reopens more facilities in shopping malls

Thailand has further eased restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, with more business entities now allowed to open and operate for longer hours. The curfew in 29 dark-red provinces is from 10 pm to 4 am.







From 1 October, shopping malls, restaurants, convenience stores, and wet markets are among businesses that can operate until 9 pm, an extra hour from the previous lockdown order.

More businesses and facilities inside shopping malls reopened on Friday, including cinemas, fitness centers, and swimming pools. Arcades, game centers, amusement parks, and convention halls remain closed for the time being.



Pre-schools and nurseries also reopened, alongside libraries, museums, historical sites, learning centers, science parks, cultural centers, and art galleries, with maximum capacity capped at 75%.

Nail salons and tattoo shops can open for appointments only. Customers at tattoo shops are required to be fully vaccinated, or have a valid negative COVID-19 test result from an antigen test or an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior.

Spas and massage parlors can now open for customers with appointments, with each treatment taking no longer than 2 hours. A negative COVID-19 test result is required if they cannot provide proof of vaccination.

Cinemas must cap the capacity at 50%, with seat arrangements complying with the distancing guideline. Food and snacks are prohibited.







Restaurants can have live music, but with only 5 performers at a time. All performers must wear masks at all times, except for the signers who may take their masks off when singing.

With more activities allowed to resume, lives can return to a level of normalcy, albeit not at the pre-pandemic level.







The walk and run club at Nong Chok Park invited local residents to join their New Normal walk and run activity, which was previously put on hold due to the surge in daily cases. This activity encourages people, especially the elderly, to come out and exercise again after having to home for so long.

The club is also accepting donations for flood victims. (NNT)



























