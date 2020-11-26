Thailand removes Cannabis plants from drug list; Hemp plants promoted as cash crops

The Narcotics Control Board decided to remove cannabis from the list of narcotics, category 5 to allow wider use for medicinal purposes.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Kiarttiphum Wongjit and Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration, Paisan Dankhum told a press briefing that the Narcotics Control Board resolved to remove leaves, stems, stalks and roots of cannabis plants including both Kancha and Kanchong from the narcotics list.







The removal is to pave the way for more access to use cannabis for medical purposes as well as in textile, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

Hemp plants will be promoted as the new cash crops.

After the board’s decision, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will propose the draft ministerial regulation to the Public Health Minister to sign and it will be published in the Royal Gazette and put into effect.

The draft ministerial regulation stipulates that cannabis plants, officially allowed to grow or be extracted in Thailand will no longer be considered as the narcotics, category 5.

However, permanent secretary for public health said despite the delisting of cannabis, initially, only government agencies and community enterprises who work with the government agencies can grow cannabis and must seek permission from the FDA.

Recreational use of cannabis is still illegal. (TNA)











