Thailand reiterates no quarantine for visitors from 46 countries

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has made additional clarifications about Thailand’s lifting of quarantine for foreign tourists from 46 countries and territories starting on November 1.

Gen. Prayut provided the details on his Facebook page, explaining that the ‘country reopening’ initiative initially targeted visitors from 10 countries but further assessment of the situation produced the realization that more needs to be done to convince would-be tourists from deciding to travel elsewhere. Resulting from discussions with relevant bodies, the first list of low-risk countries whose people may travel into Thailand without being subjected to quarantine has been expanded to 46 countries.







Each traveler must be fully vaccinated, get tested for COVID-19 before they depart, enter Thailand by air, and get tested once more upon arrival. This entry protocol takes effect on November 1.

The prime minister said preparations for the reopening must be sped up and the Ministry of Public Health has been asked to accelerate vaccination even though Thailand’s current rate of vaccine administering is among the fastest globally. He added that Thailand and other countries now have a higher capacity to take on COVID-19, and their peoples were now learning to manage to live with COVID-19.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the list of 46 countries and territories that have been approved to take part in the planned reopening. (NNT)

































