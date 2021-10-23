Buddhist Lent ends with quiet devotion in Pattaya

Buddhist Lent came to another quiet close as Pattaya devotees prayed under a coronavirus cloud for a second year.

Temples at Sutthawat, Boonsamphan and Chaimongkol saw families make merit on Auk Phansa Oct. 21 and return the next day for the traditional Tak Bat Devo ritual that recreates Buddha’s return from heaven with processions of monks, angels and devils.







The parade of angels showed showered popped rice and flower petals on people waiting to give alms, blessing them.

Apart from rice and dried foods, people offered “khao tom luk yon,” a traditional Thai dessert for Auk Phansa.



Monks accepted alms of prepared food, keeping in mind social distancing and coronavirus-control measures. Aside from boiled rice balls, people brought dried rice and food to give as alms.







































