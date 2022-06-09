Thailand reevaluates scout uniform policy as parents complain on excessive expenses

The Ministry of Education has requested that schools reevaluate whether students enrolled in scouting programs should be required to purchase and wear the associated uniform amid parental complaints and online debates.

This week, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong directly addressed parental concerns that they should be relieved of unnecessary financial burdens amid a sluggish economy.

The minister said she was well aware of the issue and has since instructed all schools to be more lenient and flexible about the enforcement of uniform rules.







She added that although the 15-year compulsory free education scheme covers the cost of uniforms, her ministry has arranged additional cash payments to assist struggling parents.

While scouting is a required program to teach students discipline and provide them with volunteer opportunities, Minister Trinuch assured that the curriculum can be revised if necessary. (NNT)


































