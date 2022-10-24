Thailand ready to attend COP 27 during November 3-18 in Egypt

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the cabinet, in its meeting on October 18, 2022, acknowledged Thailand’s position at the 27th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (UNFCCC COP 27) and related meetings, to be held during November 3-18, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Arab Republic of Egypt.







Thailand’s negotiation framework will be in accordance with the principle of the Paris Agreement, and in line with the country’s policy, strategy, and plan on climate change. Thailand has become one of the first Parties that ratified the Paris Agreement, under which a goal is set to limit global warming to no more than 1.5-2 degrees Celsius by 2100. The country was also among the first nations to submit the revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and the Long-Term Low GHG Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) to UNFCCC, of which the detail is as follows:







Revisions made on the Long-Term Low GHG Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) include:

Revise the deadline for greenhouse gas reduction (by 20-25%) from 2030 to 2025 (5 years earlier)

Revise the deadline for reaching carbon neutrality from 2065 to 2050 (15 years earlier)

Revise the deadline for net zero gas emission from 2100 to 2065 (35 years earlier)

Reiterate agendas that Thailand needs assistance and support, especially advanced technology transfer and climate change adaptation and mitigation







The 2nd Updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) saw the revision of short-term goal to be in line with LT-LEDS, which includes reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 30-40% from the projected business-as-usual (BAU) level by 2030, among others.

Thailand’s negotiation principle at COP27 will be on the basis of fairness, taking into account different capacity of member countries, sustainable development, poverty eradication, and non-discrimination. It is also important that the developed countries play a leading role in continually reducing GHG emission.





According to the Government Spokesperson, the Thai delegation at COP27 and related meetings will be led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and chiefs of concerned agencies. The Prime Minister believes that a unified effort of all countries, regardless of status and development level, would successfully better the global environment.

































