Thailand rated among the best golfing destinations for Indian golfers

Indian golfers have rated Thailand among the best golfing destinations in a recent survey jointly conducted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New Delhi Office and India-based golf Management Company, Sports and Leisure Worldwide (SLW).







Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director of the TAT New Delhi Office, said, “We conducted the survey to ascertain the impact of COVID-19 on golf tourism to Thailand and were happy to see the enthusiasm to travel for golf among the Indian golfers.”

A whopping 97% of Indian golfers who took part in the “Golfing in Thailand” survey rated Thailand as one of the best golfing destinations. They pointed out Thai hospitality, followed by value for money and affordable luxury, as the top three key factors for them to travel to Thailand to play golf.







Thailand’s close proximity to India was another key factor in influencing the Indian golfers mind in deciding Thailand as the premier destination for golf holidays, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted during 10-27 July, 2020. The sample group of 1,005 respondents were made up of golfers from all over India, including Delhi and NCR (65%), Chandigarh (5%) and others (30%).

Male golfers (98%) constituted the majority of the respondents with the remaining 2% being female golfers. Of the total, 93% were members of a golf club and the remaining were non-members. Their golfing handicaps ranked from 0-9 (12%), 10-18 (60%), and 19-26 (28%).

Almost 88% of the respondents said they were planning to travel abroad to play golf post COVID-19. Safety was noted as the prime concern for the outbound travel for 92% of Indian golfers.







Mr. Anil Dev, Managing Director, SLW Group, said, “Golfers are a little more demanding when it comes to hospitality, and Thailand wins hands down in that department. We expect Thailand would be the first destination where the majority of the golfers would travel to for their first golf holiday post COVID-19.”

Thailand is a dream destination for the golfers from all around the world, as it has amazing golfing facilities. With more than 250 golf courses ideally located throughout the country, these top quality courses also offer reasonable green fees, and friendly caddies to attract golfers to visit this amazing place.

To bring value to this offering, the TAT New Delhi Office and SLW Group have launched a “Thai Golf Passport” to offer Indian golfers a seamless golf experience in Thailand. Indian golfers can now be a part of this rewarding loyalty programme whenever they tee off in Amazing Thailand and redeem their points for products from more than 200 leading brands.

“Thailand is a spectacular choice and dream come true destination for golfers with a stunning and vast selection of golf courses. We look forward to welcoming international golfers to amazing Thailand once the COVID-19 situation improves,” Mr. Vachirachai concluded.

For more information about the “Thai Golf Passport”, contact:

TAT New Delhi Office

A12/4 Vasant Vihar, Ground Floor, New Delhi – 110057

Tel: 91 11 46741111, 41663567-9 Fax: 91 11 41663570,

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.tourismthailand.in, www.thailandfirstvisit.com, www.myweddinginthailand.com











