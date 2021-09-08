Thailand ranks top in ASEAN for world heritage sites

US News has ranked Thailand 7th for world heritage sites and 28th overall in this year’s Best Countries rankings.

Thailand ranked second in Asia, behind India, which came 6th in the global list and top in ASEAN for heritage. US News gave Thailand 63.2 out of 100 points for cultural accessibility, 58.7 points for its rich history, 89.9 for great food, 87.2 points for having many cultural attractions and 84.6 points for geographic attractions.







The rankings are based on global perceptions of countries in terms of characteristics that drive trade, travel and investment, directly affecting national economies.



The world heritage sites in Thailand include the Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns, the Historic City of Ayutthaya, the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, the Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries, the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex and the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex. (NNT)



























