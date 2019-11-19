Thailand ranks sixth on world’s strongest health security list

BANGKOK – Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have ranked Thailand sixth among a total of 195 countries with the world’s strongest health security, Asia’s No. 1 and the only developing country in the Top 10.

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today that Johns Hopkins University researchers presented their research during a conference at the Office of the Permanent Mission of the Netherlands to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium on November 13, 2019.

Thailand scored 73.2 out of 100 points. Thailand has been recognized as having the highest level of preparedness to cope with epidemics among 13 countries.

The conference focused on the strategic roles of a working committee in the steering of the world’s health security between 2019 and 2024. The meeting resolved to have Thailand host the ministerial-level Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) in 2020 and to chair a working committee on the steering of GHSA in 2021. GHSA has operated since 2014, to upgrade measures for alert responses to epidemics, and currently consists of 60 member countries.