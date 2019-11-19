Commerce Ministry calls for revamp of IP law

BANGKOK – A recent arrest of an intellectual property violator has led officials to realizing Thai copyright laws may be outdated and prompted the Ministry of Commerce to look into modernizing relevant laws through the incorporation of technological solutions.

The Deputy Minister of Commerce, Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, has instructed the Department of Intellectual Property to reorganize intellectual property (IP) license holders in response to the aging of the 2011 copyright violation announcement, relevant regulations and identification of holders. The revamp is to update regulations and implement the use of Quick Response (QR) codes to ease the work of police and tighten IP protection. The department has taken on the order and is to discuss the matter with other agencies.

The Royal Thai Police have issued a strict protocol for dealing with IP infringements covering the inspection of documents and how to avoid involvement in settlements.

The Department of Intellectual Property is also to better familiarize the public with IP laws and regulations. It is to use seminars, campaigns, online activities, and the availablitity of manuals dispersed through its network and provincial commerce offices as well as the branches of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).