Academics attend seminar on small-sized schools

BANGKOK – Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education has organized a seminar entitled ’’Small-sized Schools – Big Challenge to Thailand’s Education’’ with important and involved persons exchanging views and experiences about small schools.

Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education’s Educational Development Section is staging the second seminar on Small-Sized Schools – Big Challenge to Thailand’s Education, with former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Equitable Education Fund deputy manager Kraiyot Phattharawat and school director Nirutt Nakphet of Pak Phlee Kindergarten in Nakhon Nayok.

Mr Abhisit said small schools are no problem and their resource management could be considerably improved with more budget. Local administrative organizations which would certainly know of any problem concerning small-sized schools should play a role in supporting them. There are many resources which are readily available in society to provide for the education sector. Besides, there are many enterprises which run activities of corporate social responsibility. However, those resources have not been put to work very often for the benefit of small schools, but have been diverted elsewhere.

The resources have to be properly and urgently allocated to small-sized schools. Those small schools most lacking in resources should be assisted first. Data on small-sized schools and educational institutions should be used for the allocation of resources and the making of a school development policy.

Mr Kraiyot said small schools have different characteristics and need different solutions which should begin with a comprehensive study of high-quality Big Data. The resources available to small schools should be allocated to the extent that they are able to run their educational affairs on a sustainable quality and equality basis. Research and development of educational equipment for small schools should be conducted as well. In addition, innovation in learning methods could upgrade the quality of education at small schools.

Mr Nirutt who is director of a small-sized school said a challenge for small schools is the inadequate budget provided for the development of such a school, an inadequate number of teachers and the high risk of a small school being shut down.