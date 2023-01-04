Thailand ranks No.9 in ‘Quit Your Job And Move Abroad: 10 Cheapest Places To Live’ by Forbes

According to Forbes, a leading financial and business magazine, which has written an article on the topic “Quit Your Job And Move Abroad: 10 Cheapest Places To Live,” Thailand ranks 9 — and it is the only place in Asia that made it into the top 10.

There is an interesting passage introducing Thailand: “There is no doubt that the allure of Thailand begins with its sun drenched, warm climate and appeals to those who have a keen sense of adventure and an eye for natural and cultural beauty.”







On the topic “Where to Move,” it says, “Its diverse natural beauty means that expats are spread from islands surrounded by emerald waters, the high-rise metropolis of Bangkok or the rice fields and laidback lifestyle of Northern Thailand.”

And as for the cost, “Thailand is affordable, especially when it comes to real estate.”







Here are the top 10 countries and their ranks:

1st place – Portugal;

2nd place – Mexico;

3rd place – Panama;

4th place – Ecuador;

5th place – Costa Rica;

6th place – Spain;

7th place – Greece;

8th place – France;

9th place – tie between Italy and Thailand. (PRD)























