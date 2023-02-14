Thailand ranks 10th in Asia Power Index

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction that Thailand ranks 10th in this year’s Asia Power Index.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister was pleased to see Thailand’s ranking in the 2023 Asia Power Index report published by Lowy Institute, a research institution for inter-country policy in Australia.







According to the Index, Thailand ranks 10th among the 26 nations and economic zones in Asia with a total score of 18.7 points. The other nine countries are the United States, China, Japan, India, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia.

The Asia Power Index, launched by the Lowy Institute in 2018, measures resources and influence to rank the relative power of states in Asia. The index maps out the existing distribution of power as it stands today, and tracks shifts in the balance of power over time.







The rankings are based on the calculation of scores from eight main indicators. These include (1) economic capability, (2) military capability, (3) resilience, (4) future resources, (5) diplomatic influence, (6) defense networks, (7) military modernization and (8) cyber capability.

The spokesperson said Gen Prayut expressed his appreciation for the ranking, which demonstrated Thailand’s growing confidence on the world stage as a result of various government policies combined with the efforts of all relevant agencies.

The premier also thanked related departments for achieving this milestone and expressed confidence in Thailand’s potential to address environmental issues, increase competitiveness and achieve a balanced approach. (NNT)



























