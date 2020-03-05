Thailand ranked 17th on COVID-19 cases, confirmed remain: 43, discharged: 31

BANGKOK – Thailand is ranked 17th among 75 countries on the number of people infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as its confirmed cases remain at 43.







Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman of the Public Health Ministry, said that the 43 cases consisted of 11 at hospitals, 31 who recovered and were discharged and one death. The patients at hospitals included one with a critical condition.

There were 3,680 patients under investigation. Of them, 2,435 were discharged from hospitals and were being monitored. Most of them suffered from seasonal influenza. The rest 1,545 people were treated at hospitals.

In 75 countries, there were 92,321 patients including 3,137 deaths.











