Thailand raises prices of cooking gas and market goods today

The prices of many consumer products rose today including that of cooking gas which increased by 15 baht per 15-kilogram cylinder.

The price of cooking gas rose by one baht per kilogram, resulting in the price of a 15-kilgram cylinder going up to 378 baht today and will continue to increase to 393 baht in August and 408 baht in September, according to a decision by the Energy Policy Administration Committee.







The Thai Wholesale & Retail Trade Association reported that the prices of many products went up by 10% or 1-2 baht apiece and they included the prices of carbonated drinks, sauces including fish sauces and sauces for chicken, yogurt, monosodium glutamate and fruit juices.

The prices of beer of one brand rose by 10-20 baht per crate of 12 bottles and the retail price thus increased by 1-2 baht per bottle.





Commuters who use passenger boats in the Saen Saep Canal must pay one baht more for their fares which rose from 10-20 baht to 11-21 baht.

On July 4 the operators of inter-provincial buses will raise their fares by 5 satang per kilometer of distances traveled.

Thammarat Chokwatana, an executive of Sahapat Group, said the prices of instant noodles did not rise but their production costs already soared by over 10%.

He did not know how long the group could withstand the circumstance and said it would repeat its request for approval from the Ministry of Commerce to raise prices. (TNA)

































