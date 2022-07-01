Bangkok seeks outside budget for boy scout and girl guide uniforms to aid parents

The Bangkok governor has suggested that a budget be set aside to finance the handout of boy scout and girl guide uniforms to children in families facing financial difficulties.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Suthipon Julacharoen signed an order on June 22, instructing provincial governors to work with local education authorities in surveying schoolchildren in need and providing them with free boy scout and girl guide uniforms. The head of the Interior Ministry officials’ housewives association in each province would assist in the procurement of free uniforms. Provinces with limited financial resources have been asked to notify the ministry so that funds can be mobilized to subsidize uniform procurement for free distribution.







In response to the ministry’s order, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will follow the directives but suggested funding be set aside for the procurement as well. He added that the BMA has already allocated funds to purchase school uniforms in order to help children in need, but boy scout and girl guide uniforms are more expensive than normal school uniforms and need further consideration.





In response to public suggestions that students wear regular uniforms with scarves and woggles on scout days, the Bangkok governor said officials will look into these options because he believes the core of scout training for children is primarily about discipline. He also said the BMA will negotiate to reach an understanding between both sides and that he believes the issue can be resolved without complications.

































