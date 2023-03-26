Thailand raises awareness and enforces ‘Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA)’

The government is taking steps to raise awareness and enforce the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) in both the public and private sectors, with the aim of boosting confidence in Thailand’s data protection measures.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan inaugurated a seminar titled "PDPA Going Forward," stating that the objective was to foster awareness about personal data protection and develop a cooperative network to modernize personal data protection efforts in Thailand.







This modernization effort will adhere to principles of justice and ensure compliance with global standards, thereby lending greater credibility to Thailand's personal data protection systems. This in turn contributes to the sustainable development of the Thai economy.







Gen Prawit chaired a signing ceremony for a memorandum of cooperation between the Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC), the Electronic Transactions Development Agency and National Telecom Plc. He also recognized partner agencies that helped drive the work of the PDPC and awarded a plaque to the winner of a design contest for the office’s logo.

The 2019 Personal Data Protection Act came into force on June 1, 2022, with the establishment of the Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee having already been carried out and 21 laws subordinated to the act having so far been drafted. (NNT)




























