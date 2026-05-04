Steam train rolls back time as Thailand marks Royal Coronation Day with historic journey

BANGKOK, Thailand – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) operated a special steam locomotive excursion on the Bangkok – Nakhon Pathom route to commemorate Royal Coronation Day 2026.

​On May 4, 2026, the SRT organized this trip to honor His Majesty the King and offer the public a unique historical travel experience. Special train No. 907/908 departed Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong) at 08:10 and arrived in Nakhon Pathom at 10:10, carrying over 500 tourists.







​Upon arrival at Nakhon Pathom Station, travelers were warmly welcomed by Deputy Governor Yongyut Suanthong, local officials, tourism representatives, and residents. During their six-hour stay, many visited Phra Pathom Chedi to pay respects for good fortune and enjoyed local dishes and traditional Thai desserts.

​The return journey will leave Nakhon Pathom at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Bangkok at 6:30 p.m.

​The excursion featured historic Pacific steam locomotives No. 824 and 850. Built after World War II, these locomotives have been preserved in working condition for significant national occasions.

​Additionally, SRT offered optional tour packages where travelers could choose between two routes. One included visits to Wat Lam Phaya Floating Market and Bang Luang R.S. 122 Market. The other featured the Garden Market at Ban Hua Ao and Wat Thamma Panyaram.

This initiative promotes cultural tourism and leaves a lasting impression on both Thai and international visitors. (NNT)

















































