Thailand pushes forward strategic space affairs and technologies

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon presided over the 3/2020 meeting of the National Space Policy Committee. Participating in the meeting were Minister of Digital Economy and Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, and Deputy Minister of Education Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich.







The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the aim of the National Space Policy Committee which is to push forward space affairs strategic policies for the development of space affairs and optimization of space technologies. Concerned ministries and agencies will be ordered to expedite drafting respective space affairs policies and related laws, taking into account people’s and public benefits. Focus will be made on the use of space technology as a basis for sustainable economic and social development of the nation.

The meeting approved (draft) Announcement of the National Space Policy Committee on state- level criteria for permission of foreign satellites to provide domestic commercial services, B.E. …, and assigned Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to propose the draft announcement to National Committee for Digital Economy and Society and the cabinet for suggestion and approval.

The meeting also approved (draft) Space Affairs Act, B.E. …, a mechanism developed in accordance with Thailand’s obligation under space affairs international law, which would unify the nation’s plan and policy on space affairs management, and engender new space economy. Related documents for a request to establish National Space Affairs Office will also be prepared and submitted to Office of the Public Sector Development Commission for its consideration. The meeting also approved inclusion of a representative from the Royal Thai Air Forces in the sub-committee for space law development.











