Thai Prime Minister meets economic advisors for COVID-affected SMEs reliefs

Present in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Thai Khu Fah building were Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob, Thai Bankers’ Association chairman Preedee Daochai, Federation of Thai Capital Organizations president Paiboon Nalintarangkul, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Kalin Sarasin, Federation of Thai Industries chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree, Thai National Shippers’ Council president Kanyapak Tantipipatpong, former deputy transport minister Pailin Chuchottaworn, Monetary Policy Committee member Setthaput Suthiwart-Narueput and advisor to the prime minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.







The meeting discussed economic situations, economic measures in the remaining part of this year and assistance for SMEs affected by COVID-19.

It replaced the weekly meeting of economic ministers as ordered by the prime minister because he wanted to gather relevant opinions for the next meeting of economic ministers. (TNA)











