U.S. Army Chief of Staff meets Thai Prime Minister on economic ties, Covid-19 supports

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha welcomed U.S. Army Chief of Staff James C. McConville at Government House on Friday.

The two-day visit of U.S. Army Chief of Staff to Thailand is to strengthen ties between the two countries.







The U.S. delegates observed disease control measures, imposed by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Gen. Prayut thanked the U.S. army for facilitating Thai people to return home during the pandemic and supporting a two-million-dollar fund to help Thailand cope with the Covid-19.

The Thai prime minister expressed his condolence to coronavirus deaths in the U.S. and extended moral support to officials on duty.

He was confident that the U.S. would successfully handle the situation and have a Covid-19 vaccine soon.

Thailand is ready to cooperate with the U.S. to revive the economy, affected the pandemic and will facilitate U.S. investment in Thailand.

U.S. Army Chief of Staff praised the Thai government’s control measures against Covid-19, which is recognized worldwide.







McConville later went the Royal Thai Army headquarters, where the signing ceremony of the Thailand and United States Army-to-Army Strategic Vision was held and attended a luncheon.

The U.S. delegates left Thailand for Japan around 1p.m. (TNA)











