Thailand provides free internet for students’ online learning

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has joined forces with the Education Ministry to arrange free internet to support online remote learning for Thai students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn said they will provide a free unlimited internet package, from Thailand’s major mobile and internet operators, including AIS, True, DTAC and the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, to help students move their studies online.







He said the ministry will provide as many schools as possible with fiber-optic high-speed broadband, to facilitate the broadcast of lectures and seminars. The Education Ministry will survey the number of students in need of online classes, while the Digital Economy and Society Ministry will open 30 community digital hubs in communities across the country for use as smart classrooms.







Mr. Chaiwut added that the two ministries will also set up a joint committee to manage online education and the Education Ministry has already started work on a four-point strategy to minimize the impacts on children. (NNT)























