Thailand promotes southern province of Pattani as ‘World’s Sea Crab City’

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction with the World’s Sea Crab City initiative in Pattani Province.

The government initiative aims to develop Pattani as a hub for sea crab manufacturing, by improving the facilities needed to boost sea crab production.







According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the prime minister recently received a briefing from the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center on the readiness of a fisheries incubation facility. The facility is scheduled to officially open on December 19.







This incubation facility, run by Prince of Songkla University’s Faculty of Science and Technology at Pattani Campus, will be distributing 100,000 larval crabs to fish farmers in January of next year, with plans to raise yields going forward.

Authorities are planning to build additional incubation facilities in Pattani, Songkhla, Krabi and Satun, covering both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. They are also planning to position Pattani as a must-visit destination for tourists from Malaysia by promoting local delicacies. Restaurants in the province will be sourcing crabs directly from fishermen and feature crab dishes as menu highlights.

The sea crab city initiative in Pattani has seen 35 groups of farmers, consisting of some 700 farming households, participating in a campaign that also promotes the repurposing of land once damaged by shrimp farming.

The government said it is confident these efforts will help generate more income for local communities through a comprehensive approach to upgrade the industry from incubation, farming and marketing. (NNT)











































