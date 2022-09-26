Thailand becomes the kitchen of the world

According to Pocket World in Figures, 2022 Edition, Thailand is ranked as one of the world’s biggest producers of various products, including sugar, rice, roots and tubers, and fisheries and aquaculture production.

The details are as follows:

– According to the Federation of Thai Industries, sugarcane output is expected to reach 85-90 million tons in the 2021-22 crop year amid better business prospects in the sugar industry.

– Thailand has long been a globally important producer and exporter of rice, and in 2019/2020, Thailand ranked sixth in the world in terms of the total yield of milled rice;







– Thailand’s exports of edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers was US$1 billion during 2020, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade;

– In 2017, Thailand’s total fishery production was placed at 2.4 million tons, with marine and inland capture fisheries contributing 1.5 million tons and aquaculture production contributing around 0.9 million tons. (PRD)

































