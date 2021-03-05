Thailand promotes cannabis as cash crop in Buri Ram Expo March 5 – 7

BANGKOK – The Public Health Ministry will organize the “360 Cannabis & Hemp for the People” expo in Buriram province in line with Thailand’s move to turn cannabis into a cash crop.

The three-day expo, starting from March 5, at the Buriram International Circuit aims to provide a better understanding of how cannabis and hemp can bring huge medical and economic benefits for both Thai producers and consumers.







Visitors and entrepreneurs will be able to attend seminars, exhibitions and free workshops and also sample cannabis products. The focus will be on ways of creating added value from cannabis and also hemp.

The Buri Ram expo is part of the Public Health Ministry's efforts to promote the budding cannabis/hemp-related industry as a new economic engine for Thailand. (NNT)












