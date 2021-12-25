Thailand prohibits indoor events for New Year celebration

The Ministry of Public Health is prohibiting indoor New Year celebration activities and advising organizers to instead host open-air events while maintaining strict COIVD-19 prevention measures.







Dr. Kiatipoom Wongrachit, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Health, said that despite the decreasing number of cases, the ministry is concerned about the possibility of new outbreaks due to activities and traveling during the New Year holidays. The ministry is advising people to organize small events and ensure that participants are vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 prior to attending. Events should be held in open-air venues with prevention measures in place, including ensuring that attendees wear masks, practice social distancing and maintain personal hygiene.



Dr. Kiatipoom added that private businesses are only allowed to host countdown events or prayer activities at outdoor venues and strictly follow the COVID-Free Setting guidelines. Officials from the ministry will also cooperate with other departments to maintain safety measures and prevent people from drinking alcohol outside of venues or designated time periods to ensure that everyone remains safe during the New Year holidays. (NNT)



























