Thailand procures 5.5 million tablets of Favipiravir to ensure availability

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has procured additional 5.5 million tablets of the anti-viral drug Favipiravir, to boost the country’s supply amid rising demand for COVID-19 treatments.

GPO deputy director Sirikul Metheerangsan said the first batch of 3 million tablets was delivered to the GPO’s warehouse yesterday (May 14) and the remaining 2.5 million tablets will arrive on Monday, for distribution to public health units nationwide.







She said about 50,000 Favipiravir tablets are currently being prescribed to COVID-19 patients every day and the drug’s use is being strictly supervised by the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences.







Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Bangkok said 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac, donated by the Chinese government, arrived on 14 May to help Thailand curb its COVID-19 outbreak. (NNT)























