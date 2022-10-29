Thailand prepares for weeklong countrywide Loi Krathong Festival

Tourists are invited to experience the beauty, charm, and culture of the 2022 Loi Krathong festival celebrations that will take place throughout Thailand in early November, announced the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

One of Thailand’s most popular and most visually stunning annual festivals, Loi Krathong is celebrated during the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar. This year the festival is on Tuesday, 8 November.







Also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ and the floating lantern festival, Loi Krathong sees people everywhere gather in the evening at lakes, rivers, canals, and beaches to participate in the celebrations and pay respect to the goddess of water.

In Thai, the word Loi means ‘float’ and Krathong means ‘container, boat, or vessel’, and people float a krathong decorated with candles and flowers onto the water. The Thais believe this is a way to rid oneself of bad luck and negative feelings, and to bring good luck and positive feelings.







In Northern Thailand, celebrated in conjunction with Loi Krathong is the Yi Peng Festival, in which illuminated lanterns are released into the night-time sky. The sight of hundreds of candle-lit krathongs floating on the water and the bright lanterns rising upward into the sky is a truly enchanting spectacle to behold.

Here are some of the Loi Krathong celebrations taking place this year:

CENTRAL REGION

BANGKOK

The Delightful Colours of The River: Bangkok Loi Krathong Festival 2022

6-8 November – At the Santi Chai Prakan Public Park.

“Wan Phen Yen Jai” Bangkok River Festival 2022

5-8 November – at 10 Landmarks along the Chao Phraya River, namely Wat Pho, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworawihan, Wat Rakhang Kositaram Woramahawihan, Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, Guan Yu Shrine (Khlong San), Tha Maharaj, The LHONG 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, and SOOKSIAM at ICONSIAM.







Loi Krathong 2022 celebrations, from 7-8 November, at Bangkok’s 32 other locations:

1. Loi Krathong at ICONSIAM

2. Thawi Wanarom Park, Thawi Watthana District

3. Thonburirom Park, Thung Khru District

4. Bang Khae Phirom Park, Bang Khae District

5. Lumphini Park, Pathumwan District

6. Peace Park, Ratchathewi District

7. Waree Phirom Park, Khlong Sam Wa District

8. Ramintra Sports Park, Bang Khen District

9. Rommanee Thung Si Kan Park, Don Mueang District

10. Benchasiri Park, Khlong Toei District

11. Chaloem Phrakiat Park 80th Birthday, Sathon District

12. Chalerm Phrakiat Park, 6 rounds, Bang Kho Laem District

13. Public Park, Bueng Lat Phrao 71, Lat Phrao District

14. Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok District

15. Ratphirom Park, Nong Chok District

16. Garlic Bueng Garden, Min Buri District

17. Phraya Phirom Park, Min Buri District

18. Suan Luang Rama 8, Bang Phlat District

19. Sirinthara Phrueksaphan Park, Bangkok Noi District

20. Chaloem Phrakiat Park 80th Birthday, Bangkok Noi District

21. Saranrom Park, Phra Nakhon District

22. Rommaninat Park, Phra Nakhon District

23. Santi Chai Prakan Park, Phra Nakhon District

24. Khlong Ong Ang, Phra Nakhon District

25. Phra Nakhon Park, Lat Krabang District

26. 60th Anniversary Park, Lat Krabang District

27. Wanatham Park, Prawet District

28. 50th Anniversary Garden, Prawet District

29. Seri Thai Garden, Bueng Kum District

30. Nawamin Phirom Park, Bueng Kum District

31. Chatuchak Park, Chatuchak District

32. Wachirabenjathat Park (Railway Park), Chatuchak District







ANG THONG

Ang Thong Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8 November – at the Ang Thong Provincial Hall, Mueang District.

Activities: OTOP product sales, retro-style market offering more than 100 shops, long drum performance by the local community, cultural performance and Thai folk dance, and floating of krathongs at the Chao Phraya Riverside.

AYUTTHAYA

Ayutthaya Loi Krathong Festival 2022

3-8 November – at Wat Phayom (behind the Thai Market), Wang Noi District.

Activities: Nightly concerts, famous Thai artists performing, Mo Lamsing or Thai modern song, shopping, and an amusement park.

Ayutthaya Loi Krathong Festival 2022

4-8 November – at Nikhom Nakhon Luang Manufacturer, Nakhon Luang District.

Activities: Nightly concerts, famous Thai artists performing, Mo Lamsing or Thai modern song, and shopping.





NAKHON PATHOM

Nakhon Pathom Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8 November – at the Sanam Chandra Palace, Mueang District.

Activities: Krathong Parade, Krathong and Khom or square lantern contest, cultural show, Luk thung or Thai country music show, classical music show, Thai folk songs, and retro market.

RATCHABURI

Ratchaburi Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8 November – at the Mae Klong Riverside, Mueang District.

Activities: Music show, Nopphamat children’s contest or children’s beauty contest, leaves and fresh flowers Krathong contest, and big Krathong parade from the communities in Ratchaburi.

Loi Krathong Si (colour) Prathip Lighting around the Temple

8 November – at Wat Sai Ari Rak, Photharam District.

Activities: Floating of krathongs made from coloured paper, and Prathip (lanterns) lighting around the temple for an auspicious life.



SAMUT PRAKAN

Samut Prakan International Lantern at Muang Boran 2022

4-13 November – at the Ancient City (Muang Boran).

Activities: Fireworks on three days (5, 8, and 12 November) at 20.00 Hrs. Tickets are available now at https://www.icvticket.com/.

SAMUT SONGKHRAM

Mae Khlong Loi Krathong Festival 2022

5-8 November – at the King Rama II Memorial Park, Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong, Amphawa District.

Activities: See the spectacular setting of over 200,000 krathongs made from banana tree leaves floating along the Mae Klong River, plus many other activities.







SUPHAN BURI

Suphan Buri Loi Krathong Festival 2022

31 October-8 November – at Wat Phai Rong Wua (Luang Pho Khom), Song Phi Nong District.

Activities: Shopping, OTOP product sales, village products, delicious food, including seasonal fruits and local sweets, an amusement park, and concerts by famous Thai artists.

EASTERN REGION

CHON BURI

Sriracha Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8-18 November – at the Ko Loi Park Bridge in Si Racha District.

Activities: Floating of krathongs, and 11 days of free concerts by Thai singers.

RAYONG

Traditional Robe Offering at the Pagoda in the Water Festival 2022

8 November – at Phra Chedi Klang Nam, Mueang District.

Activities: Traditional red robe ceremony in which participants walk around Phra Chedi Klang Nam located at the centre of the isle at the mouth of the Rayong River three times before clothing the pagoda.

Wat Mae Nam Khu Mai Loi Krathong Festival 2022

30 October- 8 November – at Wat Mae Nam Khu Mai, Mae Nam Khu District, Pluak Daeng District.

Activities: Thai country music concerts, Thai folk songs, Thai modern song by famous Thai singers, beauty pageant, food and OTOP product sales, and many other activities.







NORTHERN REGION

CHIANG MAI

Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival 2022

7-9 November – At areas around the Chiang Mai city moat and at the Chiang Mai Municipal Office.

Activities: Big krathong parade and Yi Peng beauty queen and Godfather contest on 9 November at Tha Phae Gate, and many other activities.

KAMPHAENG PHET

Kamphaeng Phet Loi Krathong Festival 2022

2-8 November – At Wat Thung Sanun Rattanaram, Rahan Subdistrict, Bueng Samakkhi District.

Activities: Loi Krathong folk dance by the villagers, entertainment shows by Thai artists and singers, plusmore.

LAMPANG

Long Sapao Chao Lakon (Lampang Loi Krathong Festival 2022)

7-8 November – At Ban Sing Chai and Khuang Nakhon waterfronts, and the Clock Tower Intersection in Mueang District.

Activities: Cultural performances, Long Sapao Chao into the river, Sapao Chao bing parade, Khom or Lanna Lantern decorations, ‘Thida Sapao Kaeo Sapao Kham’ or Miss Sapao beauty contest, performances from the friendship cities of Lampang City Municipality, and Sapao float contest.







NAKHON SAWAN

Nan Nathi Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8 November – At the multipurpose courtyard in front of Chum Saeng Shrine.

Activities: Performances by the community and students in the municipality.

Loi Krathong tradition, Thai way, Buddhist way

8 November – at Wat Woranat Ban, Mueang District.

Activities: Gilded Worship the Thong Suwanno monk (Luangpho Thong Suwanno), local cultural performances, local community product sales, and dressing up in retro style to celebrate Thai culture.

Kala Sai, Kala Si Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8 November – At the Chao Pho Chao Mae Na Pha Shrine, Mueang District.

Activities: Kala Sai, Kala Si Krathong made from coconut shells being floated on the Mae Ping River, boat races, and Nopphamat contest or Miss Beauty contest.







PHICHIT

Phichit Loi Krathong Festival 2022

7-8 November – At Khlong Khao Tok, Wat Dong Klang

Activities: Cultural performances, Thai folk music and retro bands show, choi show, Thai folk songs, and Krathong contest.

On 8 November – At Wat Tha Luang, Phra Aram Luang, Mueang Phichit District, Phichit Province – there will be a showcase art and culture show, Thai Isan show, and shops and restaurants to enjoy.

PHITSANULOK

Phitsanulok Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8 November – At Wat Phra Sri Rattana Mahathat, and Chom Nan Chaloem Phrakiat Park, Mueang District.

Activities: Watch a number of activities and celebrations to mark the history and natural beauty of this the city of two rivers, or “Mueang Song Kwae”, including Thai cultural performances, Thai traditional games, retro market, and movie nights.







PHRAE

Phrae Loi Krathong and Candle Festival 2022

8 November – At the Chaloem Phra Kiat Health Park R. 9, Nai Wiang Subdistrict, Mueang District.

Activities: Lighting the Pang Prathip, fireworks show, and art and cultural activities contest.

PHAYAO

Phayao Loi Krathong and Fireworks Festival 2022

8 November – At Kwan Phayao (Phayao Lake) Wiang Subdistrict, Mueang District.

Activities: A krathong parade of 15 communities along Kwan Phayao (Phayao Lake).

PHICHIT

Loi Krathong Bueng Si Fai

8 November – At Bueng Si Fai, Mueang District.

Activities: A krathong parade at various locations around Phichit city, night time mini light and sound show, Thai boxing (Muay Thai), and Loi Krathong folk dancing by the villagers.







SUKHOTHAI

Sukhothai Loi Krathong and Candle Festival 2022

29 October-8 November – At Sukhothai Historical Park.

Activities: A fireworks show including Ta Lai, a type of firework which can sail and soar in the air, and Lighting Fire Paniang.

TAK

Loi Krathong Sai Festival and a Thousand Floating Lanterns 2022

5-8 November – At Rim Sai Than Lan Krathong Sai, 200th Anniversary Rattanakosin Memorial Bridge, Mueang District.

Activities: A floating contest of 1,000 krathongs known as “Krathong Sai Lai Prathip”, and procession of the 8 Krathong Sai in front of the King Taksin the Great Shrine.







UTTARADIT

Nan Nathi Loi Krathong Festival 2022

6-8 November – At the Nan Riverside, Ban Ko Subdistrict, Mu 1, Mueang District.

NORTHEASTERN REGION

KHON KAEN

Khon Kaen Loi Krathong Festival 2022

4-9 November 2022 – At Chonnabot District Office, Chonnabot District.

Activities:- A music parade (4-6 November), children’s beauty contest (7 November), Miss Beauty contest (8 November), and music concert by famous Thai singer (9 November).

Sithan KKU Festival 2022

6-8 November – At the KKU Art & Culture Centre in Khon Kaen University.

Activities: Street lanterns on display under the theme “Nam Pla Nak”, KKU Carnival 2022, Miss KKU Angel 2022 contest, Morlam Sin chai by Khon Kaen University, Luk Thung Mor din Daeng contest, KKU Music Awards 2022 contest, and modern puppet show.







ROI ET

Somma Nam Khuen Peng Seng Prathip or Loi Krathong Festival 2022

7-8 November – At Bueng Planchai and Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park Roi Et, Mueang District.

Activities: Eco-friendly krathong contest, krathong-making competitions, beauty contest, lantern contest, and light-and-sound show.

SAKHON NAKHON

Thai-Sakhon Loi Phra Prathip Festival 2022

1-8 November – At the 80th Anniversary Celebration Garden, Mueang District.

Activities: Watch the royal lanterns procession among many other activities.

Sakhon Nakhon Loi Krathong Festival 2022

1-8 November – At What Meat Phang Loi, Wanon Niwat District.

Activities: A mini light and sound display, Isan-style country music (mo lam) concert, Thai folk songs by famous Thai singers, beauty pageant, and many other activities.







SOUTHERN REGION

SONGKHLA

Songkhla Loi Krathong Festival 2022

8 November – At Hat Yai Municipal Park, Mueang District and Khlong Hae Floating Market, Bang Hak Subdistrict.

Activities: Food and OTOP product sales, and floating of krathongs.

SURAT THANI

Ko Samui Loi Krathong Festival 2022

2-8 November – At Na Thon Pier, Ko Samui.

Activities: Food and local product sales, Thai country music concert, Thai folk songs, and Thai modern songs by famous Thai singers.

RANONG

Ranong Loi Krathong Festival 2022

3-12 November – In front of Ranong Municipality, Mueang District.

Activities: Floating of krathongs, concert by famous Thai singers, and other activities. (TAT)

































