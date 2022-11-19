Thai PM sees APEC’s roles in promoting free trade

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met leaders of Asia-Pacific economies and distinguished guests and shared his strong belief that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation was an effective mechanism to promote genuinely free trade.

Gen Prayut made known his view in the meeting with leaders of APEC economies and distinguished guests including French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting discussed sustainable investment and trade between APEC and trading partners.







Gen Prayut said the “Open. Connect. Balance.” theme of the APEC 2022 summit was based on the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model and was in line with the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040.

“APEC has always been the forum that promotes free and open trade and this year it starts to review the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific or FTAAP to push for regional economic grouping,” Gen Prayut said.







Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries were determined to promote economic growth, stability in energy markets and environmental balance. (TNA)



































