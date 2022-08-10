Thailand postpones collecting higher Fuel Tariffs (FT) to September

The government will postpone a fuel tariff increase scheduled for August as officials look for additional ways to relieve financial burdens on consumers.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently discussed the fuel tariff hike with the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission. All parties have agreed that the new fuel tariff increases will take effect in September and continue until December, with relevant agencies instructed to find ways to subsidize electricity bills as much as possible, especially for households and vulnerable populations.







The spokesperson also relayed the premier’s concerns about the impact of tariff hikes on consumers, adding that the government is working to mitigate the expected impact if the hikes become unavoidable. Energy prices have risen continuously as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia following the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, forcing authorities to make plans to adjust fuel tariffs to keep up with the soaring prices.(NNT)

































