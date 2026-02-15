Prime Minister Anutin opens King Narai the Great Festival highlighting culture and creative tourism in Lop Buri

LOP BURI, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening of the 38th annual King Narai the Great Festival, emphasizing its cultural importance and contribution to Lop Buri’s economy through creative tourism.

The opening ceremony took place on February 14, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. on the central stage of King Narai Ratchaniwet Palace in Mueang District, Lop Buri.

The Prime Minister described the festival as a key annual event that reflects Lop Buri’s historical prosperity, cultural heritage, and unique identity. He added that it honors the legacy of past monarchs and fosters national pride.







The Prime Minister stressed the importance of local identity, saying that pride in one’s birthplace encourages communities to preserve cultural heritage, welcome visitors, and support comprehensive development. He also expressed appreciation for the royal initiatives of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who has long supported Thai arts and handicrafts as sustainable livelihoods, including traditional textile production and community-based craftsmanship in Lop Buri.

The Prime Minister thanked all sectors in the province for organizing the festival, noting that it promotes cultural tourism, strengthens the local economy, and serves as a model for other provinces developing creative tourism events. (NNT)



































