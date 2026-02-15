PRD chief calls for proactive communication during visit to Betong District, Yala

BANGKOK, Thailand – Director-General of the Public Relations Department Sudruetai Lertkasem visited Betong District, Yala Province, to inspect operations at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand station, emphasizing proactive communication and stronger engagement with local communities.

​During her visit to the Betong radio station, the Director-General and senior executives reviewed the work of PRD units in the southern border area. She provided policy guidance to strengthen government communications by ensuring timely, accurate, and culturally sensitive information.







​She met with personnel for briefings on field operations, inspected broadcasting systems, and encouraged frontline communications staff.

​The Betong station was recognized as a strategically important district-level broadcaster due to its location near the Thai–Malaysian border.

The Director-General also emphasized efficient budget management to maximize public benefit, along with continued staff development to ensure that professional communicators respond quickly to changing local situations and handle diverse operational duties. (NNT)







































