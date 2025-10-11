Thailand pledges support for businesses and calls for direct dialogue with Cambodia

BANGKOK, Thailand – Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met with Thai private sector representatives in Cambodia to exchange views on the current situation affecting cross-border relations and economic activity. Participants included leaders from the Thai-Cambodian Business Council, the Thai Business Association in Cambodia (TBCC), and representatives from various key industries. The discussion was also joined by Thai Ambassador to Phnom Penh Tull Traisorat.



The private sector shared concerns over the ongoing situation and proposed ways the Thai government could help mitigate risks and support affected businesses. The Minister acknowledged their challenges and reaffirmed that the government understands the difficulties faced by Thai entrepreneurs in Cambodia. He said the Ministry aims to listen directly to those on the ground to develop measures that ease the impact during negotiations with Cambodia.

Sihasak stressed that Thailand and Cambodia are neighbors who must coexist peacefully, noting that Cambodia’s stability and progress are also beneficial to Thailand. He reaffirmed that Thailand seeks a peaceful and diplomatic resolution through direct dialogue, but expressed concern that Cambodia has so far avoided formal talks. He also criticized Phnom Penh for attempting to gain international advantage by raising the issue at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September, where it made what he described as unfounded accusations against Thailand.



Minister Sihasak affirmed that Thailand remains firm in protecting its sovereignty and is ready for serious dialogue. He said talks must be based on four key conditions: withdrawing heavy weapons from the border under ASEAN observation, conducting thorough demining operations, cracking down on cross-border crimes such as call-center scams, and managing encroached border areas. Progress in these areas would allow Thailand to move forward step by step, including on border trade, which remains a key concern for businesses.





The Minister also addressed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed willingness to mediate peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia. He clarified that Thailand prefers bilateral negotiations, believing that direct engagement between the two countries is the most constructive approach. However, he added that if the United States wishes to act as a facilitator rather than a negotiator, Thailand would welcome such goodwill and cooperation in supporting the dialogue. (NNT)



































