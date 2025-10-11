Prime Minister Anutin visits southern border provinces to review security measures

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Songkhla Province to carry out official duties in the southern border provinces. The Prime Minister and his delegation landed at the Air Force Base, Wing 56, in Khlong Hoi Khong District, where they were welcomed by Songkhla Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom, along with senior officials from the military, police, and local administration.



The Prime Minister will travel to Sirindhorn Camp in Yarang District, Pattani, to chair a security meeting with relevant agencies. The session will review the latest security situation in the southern border provinces and outline measures to enhance public safety, maintain order, and build confidence among local communities.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister will visit Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai District, Songkhla, to meet and offer encouragement to security officers injured in recent incidents in the southern region. (NNT)



































